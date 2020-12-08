Thailand to host 3 Badminton World Tours in Bangkok under ‘Bubble Protocols’ quarantine

Thailand will host three BWF Badminton World Federation World Tour in Bangkok next year, according to the Government Spokesperson.







Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said on Sunday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was pleased with Thailand’s hosting of the “HSBC BWF World Tour in Bangkok” in January 2021.

The Asian-leg of badminton’s world tour features 3 tournaments including YONEX Thailand Open (Super 1000), during January 12-17, TOYOTA Thailand Open (Super 1000), during January 19-24, and HSBC World Tour Finals, during January 27-31.





The Government appreciates BWF’s confidence, and its decision to choose Thailand as host of the tournaments.

He said the country strives to strictly comply with COVID-19 control and preventive measures to ensure safety of participating athletes, trainers, and staffs, as well as Thai people all over the country.

The Government Spokesperson said the “HSBC BWF World Tour in Bangkok” is a historic event, as it is Thailand’s first-ever to host three consecutive World Tour Finals.

As part of COVID-19 control and preventive measures, the top-40 athletes, trainers and staffs who are entering the country, as well as Thai organizing staffs and hotel staffs, will be required to undergo 14-day quarantine under Thailand’s ‘Bubble Protocols’, during which they will spend time training and preparing for the competitions in designated facilities. The tournaments will begin 7 days after the quarantine period.









The Government commits to take care of everyone, be it, world-class athletes and all Thai people, and to set a good example in hosting international-level sports tournaments and competitions in the New Normal era. Hosting of BWF badminton tournaments is believed to contribute to the economic rehabilitation, and enhance Thailand’s image. (TNA)







