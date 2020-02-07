Thailand to hold World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks

BANGKOK – The Kingdom is set to host the “World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks”, and is planning the largest assembly of food trucks in one place.





Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan announced today that his ministry, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Food Truck Club (Thailand) will be hosting the “World’s Largest Parade of Food Trucks” on March 7-8, 2020 at IMPACT Lakeside, Muang Thong Thani.

The event will involve more than 200 food truck vendors, making it the biggest such gathering in the world, one which will break the previous record, held by the U.S. State of Florida since March 29, 2014, with 121 vehicles.

Pipat expressed the view that the event should help promote and upgrade the image of Thai street food vendors as well as complying with the country’s Gastronomy Tourism policy. The government has been urging a change in the traditional practice of ‘cooking on the side walk’ to the setting up of mobile food trucks to improve cooking conditions and achieve better order in the popular business.

Indeed, putting restaurants on wheels is growing in popularity in Thailand; according to Food Truck Club (Thailand) President and Founder Chanin Wattanapruksa, there are roughly 1,500 food trucks representing 700 brands in the kingdom. The number is set to expand further as the government supports a greater emphasis on the colorful vending practice.

Those interested in setting up their own food truck business or wishing to turn their restaurant into a mobile food service are also welcome to attend the fair on March 7-8, 2020 at IMPACT Lakeside, Muang Thong Thani, as there will be a dedicated booth where staff will be available to offer suggestions and guidance on how to create a food truck.