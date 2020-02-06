4 of 138 Wuhan returnees ill, but not from coronavirus

Six of the 138 Thais evacuated from the epicenter of the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic were ill upon arriving home, but none were infected with the deadly virus, a Health Ministry official said.





Deputy Minister Dr. Satit Pitutecha told the media Feb. 5 that two of those feeling unwell upon their arrival at the Sattahip Naval Base a day earlier had recovered. Three others had lung infections not caused by the coronavirus while the fourth was suffering from diarrhea.

The navy had quarantined all 138 people in dormitories at the naval base with both Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center and Abhakorn Kiatiwong Hospital on standby for treating any coronavirus outbreaks. So far, there have been none.

Three other Thais remain in Wuhan. Two were not allowed to leave because they were running fevers while the third’s visa was found to have expired.

None of the newly repatriated were allowed to use their telephones for the first two days, raising stress and anxiety levels among the quarantined. Counselors were dispatched to calm them down and navy officials said the quarantined would be allowed to call or video chat with relatives Feb. 6.

Meanwhile, Pantachanid Chaiyuuppatum arrived at the hospital to see if her niece Pimchanok Uta was among those being quarantined or was one of the three stuck in Wuhan. She said she lost communication with her relative two days ago.

Navy officials could not immediately determine if Pimchanok was among those being housed, but promised to notify the aunt as soon as possible.