PM offers moral support to Thais now back from Wuhan

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister has offered moral support to the 138 Thais, who recently returned from Wuhan, the ground zero of the new coronavirus outbreak. They are currently being quarantined, and vowed to provide assistance to the medical sector in preventing the spread of the disease.





Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, in a video call, welcomed home the Thai nationals, four of whom are being kept under close observation after exhibiting flu-like symptoms. He told them to inform officials of their needs during their period of quarantine.

In reply, the group of Thai citizens thanked the government for bringing them home, while adding that they have taken precautionary measures to protect themselves from the coronavirus. Some of them said however, they were not able to contact their families, to which General Prayut replied that he will instruct officials to help them reconnect in that regard.

The Prime Minister also discussed a possible cure for the disease with a team of doctors from Rajvithi Hospital; he said that finding a remedy is a priority that will be escalated to the international level.

Meanwhile, doctors have combined HIV medicines with flu drugs to make a cocktail of antiviral drugs that have so far produced “good results.”