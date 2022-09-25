Thailand to hold travel fair at ICONSIAM Bangkok Oct 12-16

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is planning a travel fair at ICONSIAM shopping mall in October to boost domestic travel. The event will feature community-based tourism options and packages from all regions of the kingdom under one roof.

The event, jointly organized by Iconsiam and Kasikorn Bank, will be held at Iconsiam’s Sooksiam zone and feature 50 booths offering community-based products and services that include tour packages, hotels and accommodations, food, communities and OTOP products, as well as farm products from all five regions of Thailand.







Jutathip Charoenlarp, the TAT’s central region director, said the authority has set a 160 million person-trip target for domestic travel this year, with a revenue target of 656 billion baht.

She also said the fair will help encourage people to make more domestic trips, as well as welcome foreign tourists who have started returning to Thailand.

The travel fair will run from October 12-16, with the official opening ceremony taking place from 3PM to 4:30 PM on Monday, October 12. (NNT)





































