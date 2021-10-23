Thailand to give booster shots to people with 2 Sinopharm vaccinations

Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, is eyeing to provide a booster shot for people who received two jabs of the Sinopharm vaccine, tentatively in late November or early December this year.







According to the director-general, Chulabhorn Hospital needs to provide evidence to prove that a booster dose is vital to stronger immunity against the COVID-9 virus and that the exact dates each individual can get the booster shots will be revealed later.

The COVID-19 situation is showing signs of improvement especially in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. However, health officials are keeping an eye on the situation in 4 southern provinces where infections continue to rise. (NNT)





























