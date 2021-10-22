Nightclubs, bars, karaokes remain closed in Thailand’s November reopening plan

Nighttime curfew in 17 provinces in the government’s pilot tourism campaign will be lifted from 31 October, just ahead of the country’s 1 November reopening plan. Certain disease control measures will remain in place, while nightclubs and bars are not allowed to reopen in this initial phase.







The government on the Royal Thai Government Gazette website announced the latest relaxation of COVID-19 measures, focusing on guidelines and protocols to accommodate Thailand’s reopening to international visitors on 1 November.

One of the measures announced was the lifting of nighttime curfew in tourism areas covering 17 provinces previously coded dark-red for highest and strict COVID-19 control.

Effective from the eve of 31 October, the curfew will no longer be enforced in these specific areas, however activities deemed at high risk will still be prohibited.





Nightclubs, bars, karaoke venues, and other similar nightlife venues cannot open yet.

Thailand is planning to accept fully vaccinated tourists arriving by air from low-risk countries from 1 November without quarantine.

Eligible tourists must present documentations to prove their full COVID-19 vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test, and travel insurance.







Eligible tourists will be allowed to travel freely within the pilot tourism areas in 17 provinces quarantine-free, namely Bangkok, Krabi, Chon Buri (only Bang Lamung, Si Racha, Ko Sichang districts; Na Jomtien and Bang Saray subdistricts in Sattahip, and Pattaya City), Chiang Mai (only the city district, Doi Tao, Mae Rim, and Mae Taeng districts), Trat (only Ko Chang district), Buriram (only the city district), Prachuab Khiri Khan (only Hua Hin and Nong Kae subdistricts), Phang Nga, Phetchaburi (only Cha-Am City Municipality), Phuket, Ranong (only Ko Phayam), Rayong (only Ko Samet), Loei (only Chiang Khan district), Samut Prakan (only within Suvarnabhumi International Airport), Surat Thani (only Ko Samui, Ko Pha Ngan, and Ko Tao), Nong Khai (only the city district, Sangkhom, Si Chang Mai, and Tha Bo district), and Udon Thani (only the city district, Ban Dung, Kumphawapi, Na Yung, Nong Han, and Prachaksinlapakhom districts). (NNT)





























