Thailand to give away condoms for universal healthcare card holders

Free distribution of condoms is part of the National Health Security System, or the 30-Baht health scheme, to prevent unwanted pregnancy and transmission of sexual diseases among people in the reproductive ages.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek disclosed about the Government’s concern on public healthcare, especially sexual health, i.e., sexually transmitted infections and unwanted pregnancy.







Ten condoms per week (not exceeding 52 weeks/person/year) will be offered to universal healthcare card (gold card) holders.

National Health Security Office is also considering the same privilege for those under the social security system and government official welfare system.







According to the Deputy Government Spokesperson, vending machines for distribution of free condoms will initially be installed in five provinces 1) Chon Buri (Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya City Hospital, and Central Festival Shopping Mall in Pattaya), 2) Bangkok (Thammasat University, Tha Phachan Campus) , 3) Nonthaburi (Tonsak Market), 4) Saraburi (Suk Anan Park Shopping Mall) and 5) Pathum Thani (Faculty of Pharmacy, Rangsit University).















