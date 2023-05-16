TAT launches Amazing Thailand Culinary City program to woo foodie tourists

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to continue promoting recognition for Thailand’s culinary attractions this year. Most recently, it launched the Amazing Thailand Culinary City program in support of gastronomy tourism.

TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya said Amazing Thailand Culinary City was designed to promote food tourism under the Bio-Circular-Green Economy concept. Restaurants are encouraged to develop a system to manage waste from raw materials used in cooking and implement the “zero food waste” policy when creating food for consumers. These efforts will contribute to the development of environmentally and socially responsible tourism that takes the local community into consideration.







There are two activities under the program, the first of which is a business matching activity for food tourism businesses. The B2B matching will take place from May 31 to June 2 this year at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok and feature 36 culinary tourism businesses. The second activity caters to tourists who are attracted by gastronomy. The activity will be held in 4 provinces, namely Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Phuket, and Chanthaburi. In Chiang Mai, the activity will take place from May 19-21, in Khon Kaen from June 9-11, in Phuket from June 16-18, and in Chanthaburi from June 23-25.







Amazing Thailand Culinary City will feature food offerings from various businesses, culinary tours, farm-to-table offers, and showcases by Thai cooking schools. Those interested may find more details on the “Amazing Thailand Culinary City” Facebook page. (NNT)















