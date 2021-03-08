Thailand to further relax quarantine and other measures plus daily press briefings on March 8

– CCSA will be having its general meeting that will consider further relaxation of measures next week

– Today marks the International Woman’s Day 2021. On this occasion, Khun Sutheera Dejkhunnavuth, the researcher at Faculty of Pharmacy and CEO of Baiya Phytofarm has been recognized for her contributions to the COVID-19 and post COVID-19 world. Her Baiya Phytofarm is the first pharmaceutical company that is able to manufacture medicines and COVID-19 vaccine for public use in Thailand

– COVID-19 situations in Thailand and around the world (new confirmed cases)

– Two beauty queens, from Nigeria and Kenya, who are in Thailand for the Miss Grand International (MGI) beauty pageant, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now being treated at Piyavate Hospital in Bangkok







– The Government Gazette website, on Saturday published an order prohibiting rallies or public gatherings that could risk spreading COVID-19 in provinces of high risk including Bangkok, Samut Prakarn, Samut Songkram, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom and PathumThani provinces without the approval from officials

– CCSA is considering the proposal of Tourism Ministry regarding the Quarantine relaxation measures







– The Cabinet last week approved a budget of Bt6.387 billion to procure another 35 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

– Thailand will be hosting the 15th conference of the ASEAN Ministers responsible for information and related meetings during March 10th – 12th, 2021

– The Ministry of Public Health has kicked off the project “Ready for COVID-19 Vaccination” to provide services for the public while distributing the COVID-19 vaccines. This project will be carried out under the roles of the village health volunteers in local communities.







– Preparations that have been made for school examination with social distancing measures

– CCSA advised the general public not to let their guards down and adhere to DMHTT precautions as “Low risk is not no risk”

