Pattaya journos celebrate National Press Day

Pattaya-area journalists celebrated their profession at the annual National Press Day party.

Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh and Amporn Sangkaew, president of the Pattaya Press Association, welcomed members to the March 5 dinner party at [email protected] Chef on the railway-parallel road attended by top local police and government officials.







In addition to dinner, the evening included a lucky draw for donated prizes and a presentation of scholarships for children of association members.

National Press Day commemorates the founding of the Reporters Association of Thailand on March 5. On March 4, 1999, the association merged with the Thailand Newspaper Association to become the Thai Journalists Association.

































