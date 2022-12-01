Thailand to export fruits by Lao-Chinese railway on Dec 3

The new Mohan railway checkpoint in China will start operations on Dec 3 and Thailand can thus export fruits by the Lao-Chinese railway to southern China then, according to the Commerce Ministry.

The Laos-China Railway began its services on Dec 3, 2021, but Thailand cannot export fruits by the railway pending the completion of the Mohan railway checkpoint responsible for approving fruit imports.







At the latest development, the railway checkpoint in Yunnan has been completely constructed and its opening was set for Dec 3. Yunnan is a Chinese province with high potential for the export of Thai products and services because it is the closest to Thailand.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said that he ordered a commercial attache to quickly develop a Thai-Chinese logistic network in order to reduce the logistic fees of the Laos-China Railway to competitive levels.







In the past year, the Department of International Trade Promotion arranged for business matching between Thai logistic operators and the Laos-China Railway and the matching resulted in logistic cooperation deals worth more than 1 billion baht. (TNA)

































