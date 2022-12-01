Local council of Racha Thewa, Samut Prakan, to buy new lot of controversial ‘Kinnaree’ lamp posts

The council of Racha Thewa sub-district allocated 148 million baht for the procurement of 727 lamp posts with Kinnaree figures and other projects.

The council made the decision in its meeting with 14 councilors including its chairman. One councilor took a leave. The council approved with 10 votes to four the 148-million-baht spending of the 2023 budget of the sub-district for four projects proposed by Songchai Nokkhamin, president of the Racha Thewa sub-district administrative organization.







The four projects included the 69-million-baht procurement of 727 lamp posts with the images of Kinnaree, a half-human-half-bird mythical creature, and solar lamps. Two other projects were for the purchases of surveillance cameras worth 54 million baht altogether. The other project was for the maintenance of the headquarters of the Racha Thewa sub-district administrative organization. Its cost was estimated at 25 million baht.

Among the councilors, Sa-nguanchai Nantachan said he abstained because he doubted the legality of installing such lamp posts on private properties.







He also said that such an expensive project had not been scrutinized by the top permanent official of the sub-district administrative organization.

As all the projects were implemented very fast, less than 10 days, Mr Sa-nguanchai said he would ask the Interior Ministry to look into them. (TNA)

































