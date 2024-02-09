PM monitors progress of embankment construction in Lopburi

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin conducted an on-site inspection in Lopburi Province on Friday, February 9, to monitor the progress of an embankment construction aimed at preventing erosion along the banks of Lamsonthi Canal. Simultaneously, efforts were made to enhance the landscape of Wat Singharam in Lopburi Province. The region currently faces recurring challenges related to the annual flood and drought.







The completion of this project is expected to fortify stability, and aid in preventing and mitigating the deterioration of riverbank areas.

Following the inspection, the Prime Minister participated in a historical procession at the Prang Khaek area. Subsequently, he presided over the opening ceremony of the King Narai the Great Fair 36th in 2024 at King Narai’s Palace in Mueang Lopburi District. (NNT)











































