Thailand to deliver more quality products of Prachuap Khiri Khan to FTAs member countries

The Department of Trade Negotiations (DTN), in collaboration with the Department of Cooperative Promotion, has organized a seminar in Prachuap Khiri Khan province to enhance the quality of local products.

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Trade Negotiations, Buniga Chamsai, welcomed local agencies, community enterprises and farmers to the seminar to discuss ways to improve local products and utilize free trade agreements (FTAs). The discussions focused on high-potential agricultural products such as pineapple, durian and dairy products.







Buniga noted that many countries have signed FTAs with Thailand, making it easier to export products. Thailand currently has tariff-free agreements for dairy products with ASEAN, China, Australia, New Zealand, Chile and Hong Kong.

To increase competitiveness in the international market, the department recommended using processing technology to enhance the uniqueness of goods, such as durian-flavored milk tablets.







However, Thailand still needs to improve pineapple farming productivity, with seed shortage being a major concern for local farmers. Buniga added that the department will work with relevant organizations to help provide pineapple seedlings and training programs.

Thailand is currently the largest canned pineapple exporter in the world, holding 32% of the entire market share. Additionally, it is the top dairy products exporter in ASEAN, with a trade value of 20 billion baht in 2022. (NNT)



























