Thai Ministries of Education and Labor announce progress of graduate employment program

Over the past year, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Labor collaboratively developed education curricula that correspond to labor market demands. The two ministries also launched an online platform to match fresh graduates with employers in order to improve job placement prospects and the likelihood of employers getting workers whose skills match their requirements.







The ministries announced the results of their collaborative program to promote education and employment for students and workers at all levels. The two agencies had signed a memorandum of cooperation on January 19, 2022, for the development of student work capacities and members of the labor force at all levels.

The program aimed to improve knowledge, capabilities and skills in accordance with national labor skill standards, with the hope of better responding to market demands and alleviating labor shortages in the business sector.







As part of the collaboration, the two ministries established the Thai Mi Ngan Tham big data platform, which makes use of information on students, open positions and labor demand at workplaces. The Ministry of Education had been developing teachers and curricula in line with labor market requirements, while cooperating with workplaces for the latter to serve as jobs training sites. Labor skill assessments were also carried out.

The platform now has data on about 600,000 students and the program has so far been piloted in the four provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Ayutthaya and Bangkok. (NNT)



























