Thailand to cut isolation for high-risk Covid exposure to 5 days after Songkran holidays

Health authorities have been adjusting service protocols for those infected with COVID-19 so people can adapt ahead of Covid being made an endemic in July. The most recent adjustment comes in the form of reducing the isolation days for high-risk contacts to 5 days.

The adjustment was endorsed at the meeting of the National Communicable Disease Committee, which was presided over by public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The number of isolation days for people who had high-risk contact with the infected will be reduced to 5, from 7 at present. The number of observation days after isolation, however, will increase from 3 to 5. The revised requirement will take effect after the Songkran holidays.



The meeting emphasized the prevention of infections among senior citizens who have not received the booster dose of the Covid vaccine, during the Songkran period. People are urged to take precautions to make sure they are Covid-free when they travel to visit senior family members during Songkran. General hospitals and subdistrict health promotion hospitals will continue to offer vaccination services throughout the Songkran holidays.







The meeting acknowledged that most patients now either do not display symptoms or show few symptoms. Hospital beds for the Yellow and Red groups of Covid patients with moderate to severe symptoms are now about 30% occupied. (NNT)

































