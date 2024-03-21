Thailand to celebrate Songkran in mix of traditional water-splashing activities and cultural experiences

Following Songkran festival’s recognition as a UNESCO World Intangible Cultural Heritage, a grand celebration ‘THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION’ will be held from April 10th to 21st in Bangkok.

‘THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION’ offers a mix of traditional Thai water-splashing activities and contemporary cultural experiences, including spectacles alongside the Chao Phraya River.







The event will be held under the cooperation between ICONSIAM, Public Relations Department, Ministry of tourism and sport, Ministry of Culture and the Tourism Authority of Thailand. It is backed by a 60 million baht marketing investment, and aims to draw over 1.5 million participants with a blend of traditional and contemporary celebrations.

The festival lineup includes a parade of Songkran goddesses, a water-pouring ceremony on a Phra Phuttha Sihing replica, and vibrant water splashing activities.







Attendees are encouraged to don floral shirts, enhancing the festive mood with bright colors across the nation. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM, has doubled the marketing budget to elevate the Songkran celebration’s scale, showcasing Thai traditions and hospitality to the global community. This initiative aligns with efforts to position Songkran as a key player among international cultural festivals.







Government and private sector collaborations aim to ensure a safe, family-friendly event that balances Thai tradition with modern entertainment. The festival is expected to bolster Thailand’s economy by attracting tourists and increasing spending, underlined by the significance of Songkran’s UNESCO designation and the Ministry of Culture’s endorsement of the event’s contribution to Thai culture and economic development. (NNT)































