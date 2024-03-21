Thailand secures 2nd spot among emerging and developing economies in Asia – Milken Institute

Thailand has achieved second place among emerging and developing economies in Asia in the latest Global Opportunity Index (GOI) by the Milken Institute, positioning itself as a leading destination for investors looking beyond their domestic markets. The index evaluates 100 indicators across five categories, including business perception, economic fundamentals, and financial services, to provide a comprehensive look at the global investment landscape.







Globally, Thailand ranks 37th, trailing behind Malaysia, the top-ranked Asian country in the emerging and developing group, which holds the 27th position worldwide. The list is led by Denmark, with other European countries and the US dominating the top ten. Singapore and Japan are the highest-ranked Asian countries, coming in at 14th and 16th places, respectively.







The GOI underscores the attractive investment potential in emerging and developing Asian economies, which have drawn over half of the capital invested in such markets globally from 2018 to 2022. Despite the inherent stability of developed markets, the search for higher returns continues to drive investment into these dynamic economies, highlighting a broad interest in the unique opportunities they present. (NNT)































