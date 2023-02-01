Thailand to celebrate its world-renowned martial art of Muay Thai on Feb 6

Thailand will be celebrating its world-renowned martial art of Muay Thai on Monday (6 Feb). The Muay Thai Day celebration this year will be held to promote soft power assets that can drive the economy forward.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Culture yesterday at Government House, where a promotional event was held for Muay Thai Day, which is celebrated annually on February 6.







Muay Thai Day honors King Sanphet the 8th of the Ayutthaya Era, who is regarded as the father of the nation’s traditional martial art.

Culture Minister Ittipol Khunpluem on this occasion brought Muay Thai fighters and apprentices to meet Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha at the government house to promote the event.







The Prime Minister on this occasion watched a Kita Muay Thai performance by students from Ban Nong Hin Schools in Khon Kaen, and observed a traditional Muay Thai demonstration from professional Muay Thai fighters from Thai Fight.

The Prime Minister thanked everyone involved in the conservation of the kingdom’s traditional martial art while urging all sides to further conserve and pass on this soft power asset that can play a major role in Thailand’s economic development.







Another promotional event taking place at Government House was the Inventor’s Day celebration, also to be held from February 2nd to 6th at BITEC Exhibition Center in Bang Na of Bangkok.

This event, hosted by the National Research Council of Thailand, will commemorate the granting of a patent for the Chaipattana low-speed surface aerator developed by His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, who is regarded as the father of Thai inventions. (NNT)































