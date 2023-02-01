Thai cabinet extends rice promotion campaign to September

The Cabinet has resolved to extend a campaign to promote organic rice cultivation until September 2023. The program offers 94,888 participating farmers a subsidizing fund of 2,000 to 4,000 baht per rai at 15 rai per person for three consecutive years.

The initiative involves nearly 847,400 rai of farmland for the organic rice plantation.







Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said the program was initially due to expire at the end of the 2022 fiscal year, while noting that the Cabinet’s motion effectively added another fiscal year to the campaign’s duration.

The almost 9.7-billion-baht-budget program is expected to generate 400,000 metric tons of unmilled organic rice, empowering rice farmers while preserving the environment.







Notably, the Rice Department was unable to distribute the subsidy fund in 2021, as most organic rice products are harvested during the November-December period. To address the issue, it was agreed that the payment will be delivered within the 2023 fiscal year.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha stated at the Cabinet meeting that the project was in line with the Green Rice Project and the government’s Bio-Circular-Green Economy model.







He also asked the Ministry of Commerce and relevant agencies to work towards enhancing the ability to export Thai products and promote Thai organic rice through all channels, including online trading.

The premier said doing so would allow these products to reach consumers more directly. He noted that it is equally important to develop marketing and processing methods for organic rice products to meet the needs of consumers of all ages, both domestically and internationally. (NNT)



























