Thailand to celebrate International Vesak Day with global leaders May 19-20

Thailand is gearing up to host the 19th International Vesak Day, an event that honors His Majesty the King’s 72nd Birthday Anniversary this year. The prestigious gathering, organized by the Sangha Supreme Council, the Thai government, and Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University (MCU), alongside various network partners, is scheduled for May 19 to 20.

The venues selected for the celebration are the MCU in Ayutthaya province, the United Nations Conference Center in Bangkok, and the Buddha Monthon Buddhist Park in Nakhon Pathom.







The festivities kick off on May 19 at the MCU with His Holiness the Supreme Patriarch presiding over the Vesak Day ceremonies. The day will commence with a special offering and blessing ceremony in honor of His Majesty the King. Scheduled academic seminar sessions will also explore the application of Buddhist principles in modern living, focusing on topics including mindfulness for health and wellbeing, Buddhist insights on trust and global partnerships, and the impact of Buddhist education on creating a harmonious society.

On May 20, activities will continue at the United Nations Conference Center, featuring speeches from prominent international figures such as the UN Secretary-General, the UNESCO Director-General, and the ESCAP Executive Secretary. A special lecture themed “The Buddhist Way of Building Trust and Solidarity” is also scheduled.









The celebration reaches its peak with Phra Brahmapundit, President of the International Council for the Day of Vesak, announcing the Bangkok Declaration 2024. This will be followed by a Dhammayatra and a floral procession at Buddha Monthon.

The International Vesak Day 2024 is expected to draw participants from around the world, strengthening international Buddhist cooperation and understanding. To ensure that global viewers can access the events, the ceremonies and discussions will be broadcast live across multiple platforms. Viewers can follow the live broadcast on NBT, True Vision TNN2 channel 784, or through online platforms such as Facebook at MCU TV LIVE, MCU TV NEWS, MCU TV-CHANNEL; YouTube channels MCU TV, MCU TV LIVE, IBSC CHANNEL; and websites mcu.ac.th, www.icdv.net, and tv.mcu.ac.th. (NNT)





































