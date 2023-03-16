Thailand to celebrate 241st Anniversary of Bangkok around Rattanakosin Island April 21-25

The Ministry of Culture, together with more than 30 agencies, is organizing events for the 241st Anniversary of Rattanakosin between 21 and 25 April 2023 around Rattanakosin Island, in Bangkok.

This event is organized to celebrate the 241st anniversary of the establishment of Krung Rattanakosin, when Bangkok became Thailand’s capital, and create awareness of the Rattanakosin history, which will also promote and support tourism.







There will be many activities, such as religious ceremonies, a “Night Museum” around the area, multimedia light & sound shows, outdoor film screenings, a photo contest, and much more.

The city will be ready for a grand event, and there will be plenty of support places, including travel facilities, drinking water, and public relations on all channels of each agency. (PRD)



























