Bank of Thailand reports spike in cash withdrawals amid concerns over mule accounts freeze

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has reported unusually high cash withdrawals in September 2025, driven by public concern over the potential expansion of measures targeting mule accounts and a shift by merchants toward cash payments instead of online transactions.

The BoT explained that the temporary surge in cash withdrawals was largely a response to fears that authorities might clamp down on accounts suspected of being used for illicit purposes. Many citizens opted to withdraw cash to store or spend directly, while several businesses increasingly preferred cash payments over digital transactions.







“This was a short-term situation,” the BoT said, noting that normal cash usage had returned by October 2025.

In anticipation of potential cash demand during the upcoming elections, the BoT said it is closely monitoring the situation. The central bank plans to manage cash reserves at levels comparable to the same period last year to meet genuine public demand, including the typical increase during the Chinese New Year festival. BoT has also coordinated with commercial banks to strictly track and report any unusual withdrawals.



































