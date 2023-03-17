Nan province to develop old city special area

The Cabinet has acknowledged a development plan for a special area in the northern Thai province of Nan.

According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana, the plan aligns with the regulations of the 2003 Prime Minister’s Office on the conservation and development of Rattanakosin and Old City. The Cabinet has assigned the Rattanakosin and Old City Development Committee to review the development and conduct further studies to bring the old city development project to fruition.







In July 2022, the Nan Old City Conservation and Development Sub-committee approved the renovation of the old Nan City Hall building to create the Nan City Arts and Cultural Center, serving as a learning center for Eastern Lanna arts and culture.

Later in December, the Rattanakosin and Old City Development Committee approved a request to append a clause to the original plan, allowing the Nan provincial administration to streamline the project in its entirety and optimize the utilization of different areas in the old city with the participation of all stakeholders.







The Deputy Spokesperson added that as of October 2022, 36 cities have been declared old city areas in Thailand, with guidelines for systematic and efficient urban conservation and development.

The Cabinet encouraged participation from the private sector and the public in preserving and developing the Old City as a cultural heritage that embodies the cultural prosperity of Thailand. (NNT)



























