Thailand to be featured as scenes in Ragnarok Origin

According to Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, Thailand has recently been chosen as one of the three countries to be shown as scenes in Ragnarok Origin, a popular mobile online game with over 50 million active users globally. The new version of Ragnarok Origin with scenes of Thailand tourism spots will be released by the end of this year.







The Minister revealed further that the ministry is preparing to propose lesser-known cities, such as Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, as the province has a good reputation for being a World Heritage site abounding in alluring locations. The province also represents the qualities of “Thainess” very well. (PRD)































