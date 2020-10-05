Thai soldiers arrive at training center in U.S.

Thai soldiers arrived at the US Army’s Joint Readiness Training Centre (JRTC) in Louisiana to participate in a month-long evaluation course following the Hawaii drill in July.







Col Sirichan Nga-thong, deputy army spokeswoman said after arrivals, 189 Thai soldiers from the 2nd Army and the Special Warfare Command underwent screening and were briefed on Covid-19 prevention and control measures by the U.S. army’s medical unit.

The training course runs from Oct 3 to Nov 1. Thai soldiers will engage in evaluations and follow-up tests of the Hawaii exercise.

The Thai soldiers will return to Thailand on Nov 2 and they will go through disease control processes including quarantine.

Their goal is to protect themselves and come back to develop the Thai army, Col Sirichan said.

Nine of the 151 soldiers who took part in the Lightning Forge 2020 drill in Hawaii in July tested positive for Covid-19 on their return. (TNA)











