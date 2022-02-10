Thailand to allow growing cannabis at home in 120 days

The secretary-general of the Narcotics Control Board warned that people were still banned from growing cannabis at home but must wait for the legalization of its cultivation to take effect.

Wichai Chaimongkol, the secretary-general, said although Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed an announcement of the Public Health Ministry on Feb 8 to exclude cannabis from its list of Category 5 narcotic substances, the cultivation must wait for 120 days after the announcement is published in the Royal Gazette.







Besides, the House is considering a bill on cannabis and hemp. If the bill is passed during the 120-day period, there will not be a legal loophole for law enforcement, he said.

If the bill is passed later, officials concerned may not have a relevant law to support their legal action concerning cannabis, Mr Wichai said. (TNA)



























