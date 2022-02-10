Thai Court dismisses BTS’s petition on Bangkok ‘Orange Line’electric railway

The Central Administrative Court dismissed a petition from Bangkok Mass Transit System PCL for compensation on changed bidding terms for a project to extend the Orange Line to Bang Khunnont.

BTSC chief executive officer SurapongLaoha-Unya said the court handed down its ruling on the company’s lawsuit against the Mass Rapid Transit Authority and its contractor selection committee responsible for the electric railway project for changed terms for the selection of a contractor to build the Orange Line to Bangkok’s western side, Bang Khunnont.







The court stated that the changes did not cause any damage and BTSC would decide if it would appeal within 30 days, MrSurapong said.

In its lawsuit, BTSC demanded MRTA and the selection committee pay 500,000 baht in compensation for its expenses to hire legal and technical consultants to study the changed bidding terms for the Orange Line. (TNA)



























