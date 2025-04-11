‘King Power Rangnam Songkran Festival 2025’ promotes Thailand as a global festival destination

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra presided over the opening ceremony of the “King Power Rangnam Songkran Festival 2025,” emphasizing Songkran’s significance as Thailand’s traditional New Year, a deep-rooted cultural heritage, and a powerful form of soft power that attracts international tourists.

The Prime Minister noted the government’s continued support for Songkran festivities across the country, including the popular “Wan Lai” water celebrations, which have helped extend the travel period for international visitors. She commended King Power for organizing an impressive event that gives travelers a meaningful and memorable destination.







During the event, she also highlighted a special design campaign featuring Thai elephant pants and unique patterns from 43 provinces. These have become cultural icons, reflecting Thai creativity and appealing to global audiences. She expressed appreciation to all sectors involved in the festival’s organization, including the Tourist Police and security personnel working to ensure public safety during the celebrations.

The “King Power Rangnam Songkran Festival 2025” is organized by King Power Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Tourism Authority of Thailand, and the Rangnam community. Held from April 10–15, the six-day event aims to establish Thailand as a “Global Festivalisation Destination”—a world-class celebration hotspot for international and local festivals. (NNT)































