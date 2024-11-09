Cool mornings in northern regions; light rain in Pattaya and across central, eastern regions

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) has reported that high-pressure cold air from China continues to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea, resulting in cool morning weather for the northern areas of the country. Additionally, light rain is expected in some areas of the northern, central, and eastern regions. The TMD advises residents to take health precautions due to changing weather conditions.



A monsoon trough across the lower southern region of Thailand is connected to a low-pressure area over the lower South China Sea, while moderate northeasterly monsoon winds are sweeping across the upper Gulf of Thailand and the upper southern region. This weather pattern is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rain in some parts of southern Thailand. Residents in these areas, especially those near mountain slopes, waterways, and low-lying zones, are advised to exercise caution due to possible flash floods and landslides.

For maritime conditions, moderate waves are expected in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the Gulf could reach heights of 1-2 meters, with greater heights of over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to navigate cautiously and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.







Meanwhile, Typhoon “Yinxing,” located in the upper South China Sea, is projected to approach the southern coast of Hainan, China, and central Vietnam between November 11-12. The storm is expected to weaken to a tropical depression and subsequently to a low-pressure area. While “Yinxing” is not anticipated to reach Thailand, those traveling to affected regions should monitor weather updates closely.

































