Thailand tightens controls on nicotine pouch sales and advertising

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has intensified enforcement against nicotine pouches, ordering stricter action on their sale and advertising amid growing visibility on social media, in tourist areas, and in shopping malls. Authorities have directed agencies to carry out inspections and enforce regulations more rigorously.

Under the law, sellers operating through online channels face penalties of up to three months in prison, fines of up to 30,000 baht, or both. Physical sales in tourist areas and shopping centers carry fines of up to 40,000 baht, while failure to display product names and prices can result in fines of up to 5,000 baht.

Health officials warn that nicotine pouches contain high concentrations of nicotine that are rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease and addiction. The products may also affect long-term brain development, raising concerns about their impact on younger users.

Authorities are urging the public to report any advertising or sales of these products to the Office of Tobacco Products Control Committee as enforcement efforts continue to limit their spread and protect public health. (NNT)



































