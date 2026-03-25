Royal Thai Navy arrests two in border cyber scam operation, seizes 64 phones

CHANTHABURI, Thailand – The Royal Thai Navy has arrested two suspects linked to a cross-border cyber scam network and seized 64 mobile phones during an operation in Chanthaburi province. The operation was carried out by the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defense Command, through the Chanthaburi Marine Task Force, following intelligence indicating suspicious activity near the border.

Officers observed a coordinated handover of bags containing mobile phones along a roadside in Pong Nam Ron district before moving in to make the arrests. Two suspects were taken into custody, while several accomplices fled the scene. Authorities also seized related equipment connected to the operation.

Initial examination found that many of the phones had bank account details and passwords written on the back, linking them to scam operations and online gambling networks in a neighboring country. Investigators said the devices were being transported into Thailand for delivery in Chonburi province, where they would be used to manage mule accounts and conduct financial transactions. The suspects were reportedly hired as part of a transport chain moving equipment across the border.

The suspects and seized items have been handed over to local police for legal proceedings, with further investigation underway to identify additional members of the network. (NNT)



































