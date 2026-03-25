Thailand awaits news on three crew after stricken ship reached in Iran–Oman operation

BANGKOK, Thailand – A joint operation between Iran and Oman has reached the commercial vessel Mayuree Naree, though the condition of three Thai crew members onboard remains unverified, Thailand’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow stated that the Iranian ambassador in Bangkok reported the joint maritime operation had reached the ship within Iranian waters. Thai authorities are currently awaiting official confirmation regarding the safety and status of the crew.

Emphasizing that Thailand is not a party to the conflict in the Middle East, Sihasak said Bangkok has requested Tehran’s cooperation to ensure safe transit for Thai commercial shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The foreign ministry has provided Iran with a registry of Thai ships scheduled for transit. Sihasak confirmed that a vessel operated by energy firm Bangchak successfully cleared the strait on Monday and is returning to Thailand, while a second ship owned by SCG Chemicals is also expected to transit safely.







On March 11, 2026, the Thai-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree, owned by Precious Shipping, was struck by projectiles while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. While 20 Thai crew members evacuated safely to Oman, the attack damaged the engine room and left three crew members trapped onboard. (TNA)



































