Thailand tests show lower number of new cases; vaccines in speedy process

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the COVID-19 outbreak that was spreading from Samut Sakhon to many other provinces would be controlled finally as the government was implementing effective measures to do so during the New Year transitional period.







Mr Anutin said before the meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) that control measures would be based on provincial zones of spreading COVID and provincial governors would be empowered to impose local lockdowns to control the disease.

Officials were monitoring all at-risk people and the latest round of COVID-19 tests found a lower number of new cases, showing that the disease was being contained as health officials had done successfully early this year, he said.





Officials were conducting COVID-19 tests in at-risk areas and the government was speeding up the production of COVID-19 vaccines, Mr Anutin said.

CCSA was scheduled to consider new measures to control COVID-19, additional assistance for affected people and policies for New Year parties, events on the National Children’s Day and international badminton tournaments planned early next year. (TNA)















