Thailand Covid-19-hotspot lockdown slows down economy by 16 billion baht

The lockdown of Samut Sakhon from Dec 19 to Jan 3 due to Covid-19 infections will cause about 16 billion baht in economic damage, says Samut Sakhon Chamber of Commerce.

As of Dec 23, the coronavirus cases there rose to 1,260 including 127 Thais and 1,133 Myanmar people.





The province’s Chamber of Commerce collected information from state agencies and private companies in the damage assessment.

Economic damage from the Covid-19 outbreak at a hub of the country’s seafood industry was estimated to reach 16 billion baht. (TNA)













