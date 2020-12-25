Thailand hunts for land and sea border migrant smugglers, corrupt officials

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered serious suppression of migrant-smuggling networks including corrupt officials and wanted a 1,000-bed field hospital in Samut Sakhon province.

Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanit, spokesman of the Defence Ministry, said the prime minister who is also the defence minister issued the orders in a meeting of the Defence Council. He wanted personnel of all armed forces to seriously patrol border areas to stop migrant smuggling by land and sea and also ordered the arrest of smugglers.







“The prime minister assigned the police to form a special committee to identify migrant smugglers even if they are government officials at any level. No one will be spared,” the spokesman said.

Police and administrative officials would set up checkpoints to block the transport of illegal migrants to inner areas of the country. Besides, officials were ordered to inspect entertainment places to ensure that operators comply with measures of the Public Health Ministry,” Lt Gen Kongcheep said.





In addition, the prime minister ordered the army and the navy to provide resources for the establishment of a field hospital with 1,000 beds in Samut Sakhon province to treat COVID-19 patients. Concerned officials will decide on the location of the hospital that will serve the policy to refrain from transporting patients from their areas, the spokesman said. (TNA)















