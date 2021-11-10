Top 10 arrivals after 1 November Thailand reopening

Thailand is now welcoming fully vaccinated visitors from around the world via two specially-designed entry schemes: TEST & GO Exemption from Quarantine and Living in the “Blue Zone” (17 Sandbox destinations). Partially or unvaccinated visitors are also much welcomed via the Happy Quarantine requirements.







During 1-6 November, 2021, visitor arrivals to Thailand from the top 10 countries* at all international airports were:

USA – 2,465 arrivals

Germany – 2,334 arrivals

UK – 1,376 arrivals

Japan – 1,258 arrivals

South Korea – 906 arrivals

Russia 905 – arrivals

Switzerland – 838 arrivals

Sweden – 724 arrivals

France – 695 arrivals

UAE – 542 arrivals



The Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO) entry scheme is currently only for travellers from 63 approved countries and territories. The list of approved countries will be expanded later to cover the entire world from 1 January, 2022.

Meanwhile, the “Thailand Pass” web-based system has been launched to support the “Ease of Travelling” policy, allowing foreign travellers to fill in their travel and health information and upload the related documents before travelling to Thailand.







See a user-friendly checklist of points covering before, during, and after travelling to Thailand under the three key entry schemes: Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & Go), Living in the “Blue Zone” Sandbox, and Alternative Quarantine (AQ) at https://www.tatnews.org/thailand-reopening/ or https://www.tatnews.org/entry-thailand-frequently-asked-questions/.

This statistic will be changed regularly once new information becomes available. Kindly check in on www.tatnews.org to stay current on what remains a very fluid and fast changing situation.

*Source: Ministry of Public Health (TAT)



























