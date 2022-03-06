Thailand successful in reducing drowning fatalities among children

Thailand saw the number of children who died from drowning drop by 56% in 2021. A new target is now set to bring the number of drowning deaths among children under the age of 15 down to 2.5 per 100,000 by 2027.

The Ministry of Public Health has meanwhile issued plaques commemorating those who contributed to reducing drowning deaths in 2021. The plaques were handed out by Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.



According to the minister, the health ministry operated in accordance with the United Nations’ Resolution on Global Drowning Prevention. Teams that were formed through multi-agency and public collaboration have been able to reduce the number of child drowning deaths to 658 in 2021, down from around 1,500 the previous year.







Anutin explained that the ministry rapidly proceeded on three matters of concern. Children under the age of 2 were provided with safe play areas that made injuries less likely. Children aged 6 or older were meanwhile taught to swim or float by drowning prevention teams at each locality and those 12 and older were taught to deliver CPR.(NNT)































