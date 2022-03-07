Thailand expects extreme weather this week

Government agencies have been instructed to prepare emergency measures in anticipation of volatile weather nationwide over the start of this week.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha recently expressed concern about public safety due to extreme weather predicted by the Thai Meteorological Department going into Tuesday. Thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail are forecast in the lower Northeastern, Central and Eastern regions.







Officials have been directed to inspect and remove any unsecured billboards or buildings that could endanger people during severe storms. They will also issue warnings in advance so local residents can prepare for extreme weather. To ensure their safety, residents are also recommended to avoid the previously open areas and dangerous locations.

Authorities in the southern provinces have meanwhile been assessing damage caused by recent flooding, with reconstruction efforts currently underway after flood waters receded. (NNT)





























