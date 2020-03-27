Thailand stresses hygienic practices among deliverymen as ‘Work from home’ soars

By Pattaya Mail
0
396
Foreign motorists look on a Grab deliveryman at central Pattaya Sukhumvit HW intersection. The number of home deliverymen in Pattaya increases rapidly amid COVID-19 outbreak
Foreign motorists look on a Grab deliveryman at central Pattaya Sukhumvit HW intersection. The number of home deliverymen in Pattaya increases rapidly amid COVID-19 outbreak

NONTHABURI – The Public Health Ministry has launched a campaign for hygienic habits among food deliverymen whose number is soaring while people are working at home amid coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) concerns.

Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul launches the “Clean Together” campaign stressing hygienic practices among deliverymen in ‘Work from home’ soar that involved food delivery firms
Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul launches the “Clean Together” campaign stressing hygienic practices among deliverymen in ‘Work from home’ soar that involved food delivery firms

Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul launched the “Clean Together” campaign that involved food delivery firms. Under the campaign, deliverymen working for the firms were told to wear face masks and regularly wash their hands.

A deliveryman attends a forum to fight COVID-19
A deliveryman attends a forum to fight COVID-19

Dr Danai Theewanda, deputy director-general of the Health Department, said many people became food deliverymen because such firms were recruiting more workers. He estimated the present number of local deliverymen at 200,000. (TNA)


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR