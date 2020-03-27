Thailand reports one more Covid-19 death, 91 new patients

BANGKOK – Thai Public Health Ministry reports one more Covid-19 death and 91 new patients, raising the total cases in the country to 1,136.







The total death toll from Covid-19 rose to five on Friday and 11 critically-ill cases have been placed on ventilators. Ninety-seven patients in total recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

The infections were found in 52 provinces.

The new confirmed cases are broken down into three groups.

The first group of 30 people either had close contact with previous patients or visited the places where patients had been.

They consist of five visitors to boxing stadiums, seven to entertainment venues, 18 people in close contact with Covid-19 patients.

The second group comprises 19 people, including 10 returnees from other countries, five persons who were in crowded areas or worked closely with foreigners and four others.

Forty-two cases were under investigation. (TNA)



