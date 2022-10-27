Thailand strengthens Ebola prevention measures for arrivals from Africa

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has increased its monitoring of arrivals from African countries, especially Uganda, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, even though the World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet issued a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).







Referring to the 24 October 2022 report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Uganda’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Thares Krasanairawiwong, Acting Director General of the Department of Disease Control, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, said on 25 October that 90 Ebola cases have been reported in Uganda, 44 of whom have died, including 5 among 11 healthcare personnel who were infected. The Ebola outbreak in Uganda has been identified as the Sudan strain, which has the second highest mortality rate after the Zaire strain.







Dr. Thares said further that Thailand has tightened its protection measures at the International Communicable Disease Control and Quarantine office, in Suvarnabhumi airport, since September 2022, when the outbreak started in Uganda. All arrivals from Uganda are required to undergo health screening and to register their arrival before being allowed into the country. (NNT)

































