Bangkok provides air quality measuring devices to city-run schools

Staying with health concerns, schools in Bangkok are receiving devices to measure air pollution, as the capital is expected to face a haze disaster during the cold season. The city hopes to provide students and parents with real-time air quality reports.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is providing air quality measuring devices to city-run schools, including Surao Mai School in Suan Luang district, which is the first school to install such a device on campus.







This blue box measures PM 2.5 fine particulate matter in the air, giving real-time readings to everyone at school as well as remotely via the Blueschool app.

Pimol Maprakob, Director of Surao Mai School, said the device allows the school to adopt protective measures for their students. The school is prepared to suspend all outdoor activities on days with unhealthy air quality, as well as encourage the students to wear protective gear.







The school will be teaching students the appropriate way to protect themselves against unhealthy air, and alert nearby communities using color-coded flags, with orange and red flags indicating unhealthy air quality.

The school has installed a water mist system to reduce airborne particles. The school director says all these measures will be fully prepared in time for the new semester on November 1st. (NNT)

































