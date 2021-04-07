Thailand still allows people to celebrate Songkran festival and domestic traveling

• 9 out of 77 provinces in Thailand remain COVID-19 free area

• The Ministry of Public Health made an announcement regarding the new colour-coded zones for Covid-19 control measures that it is still under consideration and will be finalized by the CCSA in due course



• Songkran festival can still be celebrated in a ‘traditional sense’ such as pouring holy water on palms of their elderly and Buddha images while such fun activities as splashing water, putting powder on each other are prohibited







• CCSA allows inter provincial travels during Songkran period however people are advised to learn some restrictions and measures imposed by each province before travelling. For example, Buriram province requires fourteen day quarantine or rapid Covid-19 test for visitors from five high-risk provinces including Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Nakhon Pathom

• COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new confirmed cases)

• The Disease Control Department has advised people who visited 7 bars in Bangkok in March to urgently seek Covid-19 tests at public hospitals after a new coronavirus cluster was reported

• Following a recent cluster of COVID-19 infections in entertainment venues in Bangkok, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Committee on the Communicable Diseases has ordered entertainment venues in Watthana, Khlong Toei and Bang Khae districts to be shut down for 14 days, starting April 6, 2021







