Visitors to 7 bars of new cluster in Bangkok should seek Covid-19 testing immediately

By Pattaya Mail
Infographics.

The Disease Control Department has advised people who visited 7 bars in Bangkok in March to urgently seek Covid-19 tests at public hospitals after a new coronavirus cluster was reported.

These venues are Krystal Club Thonglor 25 in Thong Lor; Baan Phahol Café and Bar in the Chatuchak area; Ekamai Beer House in Ekamai area; Barbarbar in Thong Lor, Dollar Bangkok, and The Cassette Music Bar and Pub Dirty in Ekkamai area.



The department said 40 people working at the 7 venues had been infected with Covid-19 during March 25-27 and patrons of those venues had been advised to contact health officials. (NNT)





