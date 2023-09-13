Thailand recognized in ‘Adventure’, ‘Open for Business’ and ‘Heritage’ categories

Thailand is ranked 29th among 87 countries in the category of best country in the world for 2023, according to U.S. News & World Report, a U.S.-based, multifaceted digital media company.

U.S. News & World Report has this to say about Thailand: “A substantial agriculture sector and competitive manufacturing industry have kept Thailand strong and growing with low poverty and unemployment rates. It is the world’s largest exporter of rice and a leader in textiles, tin and electronics. Western education and technology have been absorbed into a devout Buddhist society.”







The ranking has elaborated Thailand’s outstanding performances in the categories of “Adventure,” “Open for Business,” and “Heritage.”

The top ten countries are Switzerland, Canada, Sweden, Australia, the United States, Japan, Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.













