Thailand starts vaccinations for monks at-risk

Priest Hospital has vaccinated about 500 monks in Bangkok, to enable them to receive daily alms and undertake merit-making activities, as the country battles its third and largest wave of COVID-19 infections.

Hospital deputy director Montchai Chumnumnavin said these activities are putting monks at risk, where they can come into contact with an infected person. The vaccinations will help to protect them from contracting the disease from devotees.







He said current vaccine supplies will not cover all of Thailand’s estimated 200,000 monks. Mass inoculations are due to start next month, when domestic production of AstraZeneca’s vaccine is expected to begin. (NNT)























