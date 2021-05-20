Thai cabinet approves additional 700 billion baht to tackle economic impact

The Cabinet has approved the Finance Ministry’s proposal to borrow another 700 billion baht to tackle the impacts of COVID-19, in addition to the previous 1 trillion baht loan.

The Finance Ministry said it is necessary to borrow the extra money because only 180 billion baht remains from the previous loan. Of that balance, 150 billion will go to the public, to relieve people’s suffering, and 30 billion baht will be assigned to the Public Health Ministry.







According to the ministry, 500 billion baht of the new borrowing will go to tackle COVID-19, while the remaining 200 billion will be used to offset below target revenue collection during fiscal year 2021-2022. (NNT)























