Israel will compensate Thai workers hit by missile strike

Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin said Israel will compensate the families of Thai workers injured or killed by a missile strike on Tuesday.

He said, according to the regulations of Israel’s National Insurance Institute, workers who are injured, or 10-19% disabled, receive one-time compensation of 150,000 shekels, or about THB1.5 million. In cases of more than 20% disability, workers are compensated at 6,000 shekels per month (Bt60,000) until death.







In case of death while working, the victim’s wife is compensated at 60% of the monthly compensation of 6,000 shekels (about Bt36,000 per month) until she remarries. The victim’s children receive 10-20% cent of 6,000 shekels, or about Bt6,000-12,000, every month until they are 18 years old.

The minister added that the Labor Ministry’s fund for Thai workers overseas will also pay medical costs of up to Bt30,000 for each injured person, while families of the deceased will receive Bt40,000 compensation plus a funeral allowance of up to Bt40,000.







According to the Labor Ministry, the names of the Thai nationals killed are Weerawat Karanborirak, 44, from Phetchabun, and Sikharin Sa-ngamrum, 24, from Buri Ram. (NNT)























